The Ashes: England beat Australia by 5 wickets at Lord’s to win T20 leg 2-1

Australia 156-7 (20 overs): Perry 34 (25); Sciver-Brunt 2-31 England 121-5 (13.2 overs): Capsey 46 (23); Schutt 2-35 England win by five wickets (DLS); Australia lead points-based series 6-4 Scorecard.

England beat Australia by five wickets in a rain-affected third T20 of the multi-format Ashes at Lord’s, inflicting a first series defeat on the world champions since 2017.

The result also narrows the overall points-based Ashes scoreline to 6-4 with three one-day internationals remaining, each worth two points.

England were set a revised target of 119 in 14 overs and reached it with four balls remaining, set up by Alice Capsey’s electric 46 from 23 balls.

They suffered a late wobble, losing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight with just two runs needed, before Danielle Gibson emphatically reverse-swept her first ball for four.

The match also set a new record attendance for a women’s bilateral fixture in England, with 21,610 packing inside Lord’s.

Earlier, Australia finished their 20 overs…