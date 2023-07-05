The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to maintain sequence hopes alive

England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28 Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27 England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2 Scorecard.

England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt’s 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 20,328 in south London, England started positively with an opening stand of 57 between Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley.

But Annabel Sutherland, with 3-28, triggered a middle-order collapse that saw the hosts slip from 100-1 to 119-6, including skipper Heather Knight falling for a…