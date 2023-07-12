The Ashes: England bowler Kate Cross says taking away Australia’s ‘aura’ has been key to success

Taking the “aura” away from world champions Australia has been pivotal in England’s Ashes turnaround, says Kate Cross.

The visitors – regarded by many as one of sport’s greatest ever teams – only need to win one more match to retain the Ashes, but have now lost three consecutive games after previously taking a commanding six-point lead.

England slipped to 235-8 in pursuit of 264 before Cross’ arrival at the crease with skipper Heather Knight, who finished unbeaten on 75 to complete the stunning fightback.

“I was just thinking to myself, ‘I do not want to lose this game’ – I have seen us lose too many Ashes,” said Cross, who struck an unbeaten 19 from number 10 as England achieved their highest-ever ODI run chase in Bristol.

“I thought I’d channel my inner Chris Woakes and show number 10s can bat.

“We know we have still got a lot of work to do – they are the best team in the world, but we are clinging on.”

World champions Australia were previously on a remarkable run of 41 wins from…