The Ashes: England lose 5 late wickets to dent their hopes of profitable one-off Check

Australia 473 & 257 (78.5 overs): Mooney 85; Ecclestone 5-63 England 463 & 116-5 (28 overs): Lamb 28; Gardner 3-33 England need 152 runs to win Scorecard

England’s hopes of victory in the one-off Ashes Test were dented by the loss of five late wickets on day four.

The hosts slipped from 55-0 to 73-4 in pursuit of 268 at Trent Bridge, with Australia’s Ash Gardner taking three wickets.

England were 116-5 at stumps, with 152 still required in what would be the highest run chase in women’s Test history.

An inspired bowling performance earlier saw Australia all out for 257 – Sophie Ecclestone starring with 5-63 to give her a 10-wicket match haul.

Victory in the Test match is worth four points, which would be shared should it end in an unlikely draw.

Openers Emma Lamb and first-innings double centurion Tammy Beaumont took the attack to Australia before they were dismissed in consecutive overs – Beaumont caught at slip off spinner Gardner and Lamb lbw to Tahlia McGrath.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was caught…