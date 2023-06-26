The Ashes: England problem Australia however face uphill job in white-ball collection

So near, but so far.

Once again between Australia and England, it came down to the crunch moments.

We saw those instances of high pressure where the game could sway one way or the other, where one team would stand to gain slight psychological advantages.

And during the women’s Test match at Trent Bridge, it was Australia who edged them.

From England having the visitors 238-6, only for Annabel Sutherland to smash a century from number eight, to losing four wickets for 15 runs to fall 10 short of first-innings parity.

From missing an opportunity to dismiss captain Alyssa Healy first ball in the second innings after taking three wickets for three runs, and for her to go on to make a vital half-century.

And from racing to 55-0 inside 10 overs in the second innings, only for Australia to fight back in ridiculously assertive fashion to take five late wickets on Sunday to firmly dent England’s hopes.

By day five, there was still hope, but the outcome felt inevitable purely because of Australia’s…