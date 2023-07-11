The Ashes: England put together for Ashes ‘nice escape’ in must-win ODI collection

Venue: Bristol Date: 12 July Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and the website and app, where there will be live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK only)

There is something about England’s cricket teams, that they seem to enjoy being in must-win territory.

Ben Stokes’ men lost the first two Tests only to fight back at Headingley, while Australia’s women surged ahead in the multi-format series with a 6-0 points lead, leaving England’s chances seemingly in tatters.

But Heather Knight’s side has made history since, becoming the first team to complete a series win against Australia since 2017, with T20 wins in front of record crowds at The Oval and Lord’s.

The job is not done, though, and the task ahead is far from simple despite their resurgence.

England have got to win all three one-day internationals to regain the Ashes (or two, if one is washed out or tied) against a team that has won 41 of their last 42 games…