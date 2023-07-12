The Ashes: England stage multi-format collection with Australia with two-wicket win in first ODI

Australia 263-8 (50 overs): Mooney 81* (99); Sciver-Brunt 2-38 England 267-8 (48.1 overs): Knight 75* (86); Gardner 3-42 England won by two wickets; points-based series level at 6-6 Scorecard.

England levelled the women’s Ashes multi-format series in thrilling fashion with a two-wicket win in the first one-day international at Bristol.

Captain Heather Knight finished unbeaten on 75 as England reached their target of 264 with 11 balls remaining – their highest successful run-chase in the format.

England lost three late wickets but number 10 Kate Cross remained unfazed, smashing four fours in her stunning cameo of 19.

It is England’s first ODI victory over the world champions since 2017.

The points-based series is beautifully poised at 6-6 with two ODIs to play, of which Australia only need to win one to retain the Ashes.

England started their chase in phenomenal style, reaching 84-1 from the 10-over powerplay with opener Tammy Beaumont scoring 47 from 42 balls, and the aggressive Alice…