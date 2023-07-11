The Ashes: England title unchanged squad for fourth Check at Outdated Trafford

England are bidding to become the first side to come from 2-0 down to win a five-Test Ashes series since Australia in 1936-37

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have named an unchanged 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

It means there is no place for Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, with Jonny Bairstow set to retain the gloves.

Ollie Pope is absent after suffering a shoulder injury during the second Test at Lord’s that has ruled him out for the rest of the summer.

England won the third Test by three wickets to leave the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play.

The fourth Test starts on Wednesday, 19 July.

Seam bowler James Anderson was rested for the third Test but could be recalled…