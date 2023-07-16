The Ashes: Heather Knight hails sequence the ‘greatest ever’ in girls’s cricket historical past

This summer’s Ashes has been the “best series ever in women’s cricket history”, says England captain Heather Knight.

England have not won the Ashes for a decade, but both sides have played their part in a captivating series that saw Australia surge ahead with a six-point lead in the multi-format contest, before England’s three consecutive white-ball wins drew them level.

“It has been a ridiculous series, hasn’t it?” said Knight on BBC Test Match Special.

On Sunday, England were set the challenge of breaking the record for their highest ODI run chase, which they recorded at Bristol four days earlier, as Australia set an imposing 282-7.

Thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 111, England came within just three runs before succumbing to the world champions once more.

Sciver-Brunt may not have been able to hit the six required to win the game from the last ball, but the tense finish added even more drama to an enthralling series that has been an epic rollercoaster from day one.

England…