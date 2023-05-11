The Ashes: How Sarah Elliott made 100 breastfeeding at intervals

From the Ashes is a series of features and podcasts which dig deeper into tales of pain, despair and sometimes triumph in cricket’s fiercest and most storied Test series.

It took Sarah Elliott 24 hours to decide she could juggle motherhood with being an international cricketer.

She had been offered a new deal with Cricket Australia, but was in the early stages of her first pregnancy. Elliott, a batting all-rounder, initially told selector Julie Savage she could not accept.

But Elliott instantly had second thoughts. A day later, she called Savage back and set in motion a chain of events that would result in an Ashes hundred the following year, made while breastfeeding baby Sam during intervals.

Sam was born in October 2012 and was nine months old when Australia were looking to defend the Women’s Ashes in England in the summer of 2013.

Elliott, who made 81 not out on her Test debut against England in 2011, had done the calculations.

“I knew I had to play half of the domestic season in…