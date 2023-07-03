The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal will ‘galvanise’ England, says Brendon McCullum

Venue: Headingley Dates: 6-10 July Coverage: Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app, which has live text commentary and in-play video clips.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has warned Australia that his side have been galvanised by Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on day five of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Believing the ball to be dead and the over to have concluded, Bairstow left his ground as wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw at the stumps and was given out.

Australia went on to win by 43 runs and now lead the five-Test series 2-0.

“I don’t know if it’s anger but the unit is galvanised,” said McCullum.

Bowler Stuart Broad, who was the next man in when Bairstow was dismissed, told umpire Ahsan Raza it was the “worst thing” he had “ever seen on a cricket field”.

He then bravely batted through a barrage of short-pitch bowling for just…