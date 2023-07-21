The Ashes: Mayors urge ECB to rethink venues for 2027 collection

Chris Woakes hit the winning runs as England won the third Ashes Test at Headingley

The mayors of Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire have urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to rethink the venues for the 2027 men’s Ashes.

Neither Old Trafford or Headingley will host a Test in four years’ time.

Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham and West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin have expressed their “disappointment” in a letter to ECB chair Richard Thompson.

Southampton will host its first men’s Ashes Test in 2027, along with Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

It will be the first time since 2015 that the Nottinghamshire ground has staged a men’s Ashes Test.

As it stands, the ongoing Test at Old Trafford will be the final men’s Ashes Test held north of Nottingham until 2031.

England captain Ben Stokes, born in Cumbria and a player for Durham, said he was “devastated” by the decision.

“Headingley and Old Trafford are two of England’s most iconic cricket grounds, and home to historic Ashes…