The Ashes: Mitchell Starc rejects Stuart Broad’s declare the 2021-22 collection was ‘void’ due to Covid-19 restrictions

Mitchell Starc took 19 wickets at an average of 25.36 during the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc has rejected suggestions by Stuart Broad that the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia was a “void series” because it took place under Covid-19 restrictions.

“Was that really quarantine? They were still allowed to play golf on tour,” said Starc, 33.

“Is that an excuse for 4-0? It was a pretty good series to be a part of.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail external-link last month about the series down under, Broad said: “I don’t class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

“Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions.

“The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I’ve written it off as a void series.”

But Starc says the conditions the England players trained under on Australia’s Gold Coast were some of the most relaxed in the…