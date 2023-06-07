The Ashes: Moeen Ali added to England squad after Jack Leach harm

Moeen Ali last played a Test, and any red-ball cricket, in September 2021

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June

All-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two of the five Ashes Tests against Australia.

He reversed his decision after being approached by England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The 35-year-old said he found the Test format “really difficult to get into” when he retired in September 2021.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will…