The Ashes: Steve Smith warns England over making an attempt to Bazball Australia

Steve Smith warned England they have “not come up against us yet” after Australia’s pace attack ripped through India on day two of the World Test Championship final.

India were reduced to 151-5 in reply to Australia’s 469 at The Oval a week before the Ashes series begins.

England have won 11 of their past 13 Tests in buccaneering fashion.

“I’ve enjoyed watching how they’ve played,” said Smith. “We’ll wait and see how it comes off against us.”

England’s spectacular form under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum is a stark contrast to their previous run of one win in 17 Tests, including a 4-0 defeat in the last Ashes in Australia.

England’s turnaround has seen them score their runs at 4.85 an over, a whole run more than any other team in Test cricket in the same period.

But their ‘Bazball’ style has not come up against an attack with the quality of Australia, who put in a devastating display against the Indians.

On a pitch offering plenty of bounce and movement, each of Scott…