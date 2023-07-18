The Ashes: What girls’s cricket should study from epic encounter

In the end, normal service was resumed: Australia took home the Ashes.

But when choosing words to describe this series, “normal” would be very far down the list.

It may have started that way, with Australia taking a six-point lead after winning the crucial Test match at Trent Bridge, prompting an all-too-familiar groan of “here we go again” in the stands and the press boxes.

And yet, as the supporters filed away and the Taunton outfield was enveloped in a haze of yellow smoke while Australia posed with the Ashes trophy, it ended with an 8-8 draw on points – and a strange scenario where England were somehow the happier side, despite the tourists retaining the urn.

“It’s a grimace, not a smile,” said Australia captain Alyssa Healy. “We’ve got the trophy and we’re happy about that but we’re obviously disappointed about the ODI series.”

England captain Heather Knight described it as “the best series in women’s cricket history” after Sunday’s defeat, and reiterated it here after victory…