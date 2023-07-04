The Ashes: Why England will double down on ‘Bazball’ tradition

Stokes was not considered for the 2017-18 Ashes tour after being charged with affray over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub. He was found not guilty at trial, returned to the team to win the 2019 World Cup and was made captain of the England Test team in April 2022

If Ben Stokes was hurting from defeat, he wasn’t showing it.

“It’s very exciting to know that the way in which we are playing our cricket actually couldn’t be more perfect for the situation we find ourselves in – we have to win these three games to get this urn back,” said the England captain after his side’s 43-run loss in Sunday’s second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

For Stokes, the key to overcoming the 2-0 series lead which Australia have established lies in one place: the mind.

“We’ll keep on giving every player the best chance to be completely clear in their head about what they want to go out and…