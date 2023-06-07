The Ashes: Why Moeen Ali’s return is England’s most suitable choice

Life comes at you fast.

A few days ago, LIV were golf’s bad guys, Karim Benzema was a Real Madrid player and Moeen Ali a former Test cricketer.

Now, LIV are at golf’s top table, Benzema is another sporting asset bought by Saudi Arabia and Moeen is back.

The decision by off-spinner Moeen to answer England’s Ashes SOS is the latest thrilling twist in the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum white-knuckle ride.

Sunday’s news of a back injury that has ruled Jack Leach out of the series against Australia was a significant personal and collective blow.

It has robbed left-armer Leach, so unfortunate with injury and health issues, the shot at an Ashes at a time when he is at his most assured in Test cricket and most important to the England team.

It also left England with a gaping hole in their attack, especially given the doubt over captain Stokes’ fitness to bowl, and a paucity of options with which to fill it.

Given the situation, England have made the best move available to them and handed Moeen the…