The Ashes: Why was there no reserve day when it rained on the Outdated Trafford Take a look at?

Just 30 overs were possible on the final two days of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford

After two days of Manchester rain you would think some glorious Monday sunshine would be a welcome sight.

Not for England cricket fans.

Old Trafford briefly basking in the July sun rubbed salt into the wounds after the fourth Ashes Test was abandoned as a draw on Sunday following two days of heavy rain, ending England’s hopes of winning the Ashes back from Australia.

Australia will retain the urn even if England level the five-Test series at 2-2 with victory at The Oval later this week. That is a hugely anticlimactic end to what has been a thrilling summer of Test cricket.

It left people asking the same questions: Why does rain stop cricket? Why was there not a reserve day? What can been done to speed up cricket?

This is not the first time rain has affected an Ashes series – England kept the urn courtesy of a soggy Old Trafford draw in 2013 – but it has once again opened up the debate about what…