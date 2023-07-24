The Ashes: Why was there no reserve day when it rained on the Outdated Trafford Take a look at?

After two days of Manchester rain you would think some glorious Monday sunshine would be a welcome sight.
Not for England cricket fans.
Old Trafford briefly basking in the July sun rubbed salt into the wounds after the fourth Ashes Test was abandoned as a draw on Sunday following two days of heavy rain, ending England’s hopes of winning the Ashes back from Australia.
Australia will retain the urn even if England level the five-Test series at 2-2 with victory at The Oval later this week. That is a hugely anticlimactic end to what has been a thrilling summer of Test cricket.
It left people asking the same questions: Why does rain stop cricket? Why was there not a reserve day? What can been done to speed up cricket?
This is not the first time rain has affected an Ashes series – England kept the urn courtesy of a soggy Old Trafford draw in 2013 – but it has once again opened up the debate about what…