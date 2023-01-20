The best way to ask for a increase: 5 ideas for negotiating a better wage

Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Adulthood, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has tips to help you make more informed decisions around personal finance, career, wellness and personal connections.

Getting paid what you’re worth is an important part of any job, but negotiating a raise can be both stressful and uncomfortable.

If you think you should be better compensated, it’s up to you to make a convincing argument for it. Proper research can help you go into the conversation prepared, which will better your chances of presenting a strong case to your manager.

Before you initiate a raise conversation, think about the bigger picture and what’s going on at your workplace.

When a company is having financial difficulties or is in the midst of a major transition, it’s probably not the right time to ask for a raise. If your boss is dealing with things like layoffs, a…