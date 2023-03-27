The Biophotonics Market is expected to surpass US$ 158.457 Billion by 2033, & pr… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest market research conducted by FMI, the global biophotonics market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 54,320.0 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 1,58,457.0 million.



Increased product releases and approvals by regulatory agencies to key players in the market are likely to boost market expansion over the forecast period. For instance, a medical technology company called Kleresca announced the introduction of a new rosacea treatment in August 2018. It is founded on the distinct and patented biophotonic technology developed by Kleresca, which makes use of fluorescent light energy to activate the skin’s natural repair processes through photobiomodulation.

On the other hand, as the majority of pharmaceuticals are still covered by patents, only a few selected firms have the ability to benefit from medical solutions. This is one of the main factors that can have an impact on the market expansion of biophotonics. This is anticipated to limit market growth throughout the anticipated time frame.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact Businesses. Find more Insights in a Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-92

The high cost of biophotonics equipment and therapies is anticipated to impede market expansion. Instruments for biophotonics are highly expensive in comparison to substitutes. The expensive cost of biophotonics technology prevents many small and medium-sized organizations and end users from implementing it. Besides that, this might limit the application of biophotonic technology. Hence, the industry’s growth is likely to be constrained by the high cost of biophotonic.

Developments in the Market:

On November 24, 2020, Optics BioPhotonics Group, a company specializing in providing technological solutions in biophotonics,…