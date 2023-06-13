The Brattle Group Welcomes Accounting Expert Alison Forman as Principal – Press Release

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Brattle Group has welcomed Alison Forman to its Chicago office as a Principal in the firm’s Accounting practice. Ms. Forman is an expert in accounting, auditing, and financial reporting issues that arise in complex litigations, regulatory enforcement matters, and corporate investigations. To learn more about Ms. Forman, see her full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/alison-forman/.

“Alison is a wonderful addition to Brattle’s Accounting practice and growing Chicago office,” said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. “She will greatly expand our capabilities in advising clients on financial accounting and reporting disputes.”

Ms. Forman has over two decades of consulting experience spanning numerous industries, including financial institutions, healthcare, real estate, oil and gas, high-tech, and retail. She has worked with testifying experts and attorneys at all phases of litigation, providing complex analyses, financial modeling, and expert reports, and worked on enforcement matters brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and state boards of accountancy.

Her expertise includes applying and evaluating compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and PCAOB auditing standards. Ms. Forman has experience evaluating alleged financial reporting fraud, the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) materiality and assessment of errors, financial restatements, auditor independence, and alleged auditor misconduct.

“I am thrilled to be joining Brattle’s robust team of Securities experts,” said Ms. Forman. “I look forward to helping the firm’s Accounting practice grow while helping clients navigate complex litigations and investigations.”

Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Forman was a…