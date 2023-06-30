The BuildClub, an AI-Powered Sourcing Solution for Building Materials, Hosts Q&A… – Press Release

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The BuildClub , the on-demand marketplace for building materials that is transforming the construction industry with an AI-driven approach, is pleased to announce its upcoming Q&A webinar on July 12 at 11 a.m. PST.



During this highly anticipated event, founder Stephen Forte will share insights from The BuildClub’s pitch deck, shedding light on the company’s innovative solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Stephen as he opens the floor for questions from the audience. Stephen will be accompanied by Tony Luigs, former head of pro services and strategy at Home Depot. Luigs amassed over 16 years of experience with Home Depot and sits on The BuildClub board of advisors.

A core focus of the webinar will be The BuildClub’s innovative on-demand platform, designed to streamline the construction process. Builders will learn how they can bid farewell to tedious trips to multiple home improvement stores and endless searches for the right materials. The BuildClub brings the materials right to their doorstep, saving valuable time and energy.

Just as DoorDash and Postmates revolutionized the restaurant industry by creating a consolidated online marketplace for delivery, The BuildClub aims to bring the same transformation to the construction industry, just by streamlining the procurement process. The BuildClub empowers builders to bid farewell to time-consuming trips.

“In an industry plagued with inefficiencies, The BuildClub is revolutionizing the way builders approach construction projects,” says Stephen Forte, founder of The BuildClub. “Our on-demand platform empowers builders to focus on their projects rather than wasting time and energy on material procurement. Join our webinar to discover how we can transform your building experience.”

The BuildClub’s investor value proposition rests on three primary pillars that set it apart from competitors: