The busiest port in America is not on the West Coast



New York

CNN

—



For the past 22 years, the Port of Los Angeles has been the busiest container port in North America, moving around 10 million cargo containers filled with goods for Americans and bringing in roughly half a billion dollars in revenue each year to the state of California. But for the past three months, the Port of New York and New Jersey has been No. 1.

This rerouting of the US supply chain is a bid to get goods to consumers faster and cheaper. The vast majority of foreign-made goods, from furniture and apparel to auto parts, all come to the United States on cargo vessels that unload at US Ports.

LA isn’t happy about losing its title to its cross-country rival.

“We’ve got to get that cargo back,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, in a recent press briefing.

Since August, imports into the two major West…