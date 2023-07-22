The Champion Companies To Build 395 Units in the Crosswoods, Worthington Submark… – Press Release

Champion has nearly 1,000 units under construction for delivery to market in 2024

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Champion Companies, a multi-family investment, development and management firm in Central Ohio, today announced it will develop nearly 400 new Class A apartments in the Worthington submarket.

The 395-unit development at 400 E. Campus View Blvd. will be named The Retreat at Crosswoods, and will replace an existing 140,000 sq. ft. office building built in 1987, which previously housed the offices of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, but has long been vacant.

“The Retreat at Crosswoods will be an exciting addition to Worthington, as we’ll take an underutilized site that’s nearing functional obsolescence and replace it with a first-class apartment community with finishes and amenities that will be unrivaled in the submarket,” said Brian Yeager, President and CEO of The Champion Companies.

Included in that list of amenities will be a state-of-the-art clubhouse with resort-style community pool, 24-hour fitness center, and co-working space, as well as a dog park. The community will also feature more than 700 parking spaces and some detached rentable garages.

Yeager said that Champion plans to break ground on the new community in the first quarter of 2024, after the existing building has been razed.

