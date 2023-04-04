The Cheesecake Factory Named to Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ List … – Press Release

2023 Marks the Company’s 45th Anniversary and Tenth Consecutive Year on this Prestigious List

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE has been recognized as the first restaurant company to be named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for ten consecutive years, according to Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The Cheesecake Factory® ranked 47 on the list, which recognizes companies that create great work experiences for all employees from full and part-time hourly staff members through management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005874/en/

The prestigious list is largely determined by an anonymous employee survey that measures attributes describing an outstanding work experience including high levels of trust, respect, pride, communication, and camaraderie, as well as the company’s broader community impact. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive experiences for employees regardless of position, race, gender, sexual orientation, or work status.

“The Cheesecake Factory is incredibly honored to be named on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the tenth year in a row,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “This year marks the 45th Anniversary of opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills and this award is such meaningful recognition of the very special culture we have strived to create throughout the last 45 years. I extend my sincerest appreciation to each of our nearly 42,000 staff members and managers for their continued dedication to absolute guest satisfaction and maintaining our culture while navigating the dynamic operating environment.”

To read more about Great Place to Work’s review of The Cheesecake Factory, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100151.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, visit