The Christmas dilemma for separated households

Christmas is supposed to be a time to be together. TV adverts paint vivid images of perfect families. But for me, family happiness at Christmas was derailed when my mum and dad split up.

BBC journalist Jasmine Lowe examines the challenges for children and parents celebrating Christmas separately.

A wave of guilt washes over me as I say hello to one parent and goodbye to another.

I know when I am enjoying Christmas dinner with one parent, the other will be alone.

They will be reminiscing on Christmas past.

There will be no laughter and empty seats in one house, while another will be crammed and garden furniture will be dragged out of the shed.

I used to stay up all night trying to catch a glimpse of Santa downstairs and mum and dad would watch me open all of my intricately-wrapped presents.

Now, how do I decide which parent’s Christmas to join in with? Alternate each year? Flip a coin? Weigh up who loves me the most?

In 2021, government figures showed there were 2.3 million separated…