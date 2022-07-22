The CIA chief says Putin is ‘fully too wholesome.’ What do we actually find out about his situation?





Burns was careful to qualify apparently tongue-in-cheek remarks, saying they didn’t constitute “a formal intelligence judgment.”

But asked directly if Putin was unhealthy or unstable, he said: “There are lots of rumors about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy.”

So what are we to make of speculation about Putin’s health? These rumors are nothing new.

His body language, speech and gait have all been relentlessly scrutinized. And every time Putin disappears from public view for a few days — or even makes a slight misstep, such as he did recently after touching down in Tehran — it can set off a round of intense, tabloid-style speculation about his physical wellbeing.