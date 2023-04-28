The City and the Port of Montreal sign AIVP 2030 Agenda – Press Release

MONTREAL, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Meeting at the Canadian Embassy in Paris on an official mission, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) Martin Imbleau and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante signed the Worldwide Network of Port Cities (AIVP) Agenda 2030. Through this commitment, the City of Montreal and the Port of Montreal strengthen their determination as a port city to jointly implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

An ambitious agenda

Created in 1998, the Worldwide Network of Port Cities aims to improve city-port relations to achieve urban, port and economic development that is more sustainable, responsible and innovative. To help port cities steer their way through this process, the AIVP 2030 Agenda sets 10 goals to be achieved by 2030 based on the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. This course of action invites port-city stakeholders to experiment with innovative solutions on such issues as adapting to climate change, energy transition, sustainable mobility, port culture and identity, the city-port interface and protecting biodiversity. In this way, the AIVP 2030 Agenda aims to strengthen the city-port relationship through mutual cooperation that places citizens at the heart of its efforts.

“The City and the Port of Montreal share a common purpose and a vision for the future based on sustainable land use planning, decarbonization, improving the city-port interface and opening up to citizens. The collaboration between these two entities is all the more natural because it is part of our converging strategies. Thanks to AIVP 2030 Agenda, I am certain that we will succeed not only in strengthening Montreal’s assets as a major port city, but also in rethinking the urban space in light of best practices,” said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA.

“I am very proud to enhance collaboration between the City and the Port of Montreal through the signing of the AIVP 2030 Agenda. Port…