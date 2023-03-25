THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS IN BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA – Press Release

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Expands its Footprint into the Bakersfield Market

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The wait is finally over for the residents of Bakersfield. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has expanded its geographical footprint with the opening of its newest and first location in Bakersfield, California. The full-service location, complete with a drive-thru, opened today in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park, through its Central California franchisee, Golden State Coffee & Tea, Inc.

To celebrate the opening, Bakersfield residents who download the Coffee Bean® Rewards app and enter promo code BAKERSFIELD will receive a free drink of choice***. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow in mid-April with multiple days of deals, including discounted food and drink offers, limited edition swag items and special giveaways.

This is the third The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location in Central CA for Nirmal Gill and Simranjit Sandu opened by Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc.

“The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is an iconic brand with high-quality coffee and tea products, and we can’t wait to share it with the residents of Bakersfield,” said Mr. Sandu, owner, Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc. “Bakersfield is our home and we are excited to continue to build relationships with local residents, business owners, and schools and have them enjoy great coffee and tea in a space where people can gather and connect.”

The Bakersfield store location is in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park and includes a business park, residential luxury apartments and an assisted living facility. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will offer its guests several convenient ways to get their beverage and food of choice: order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app, delivery through third-party vendors, including Grubhub®, DoorDash®, Uber Eats® and Postmates®, in-store or…