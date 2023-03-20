The Combined Sales of Visitor Management System Market May Surpass US$ 5,940.32 … – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global visitor management system market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1,393.9 million in 2023. This may push the market size to US$ 5,940.32 million in 2033. The overall market is expected to register a 15.6% CAGR.



Regulatory standards and security demands are growing, thereby anchoring the market outlook as fraud detection and other security measures are needed to protect companies. In addition to security threats, the increasing need for paperless administration, and the requirement for storing visitor data following regulatory requirements, the visitor management system market is expected to grow in the coming years.

A growth in organizations needs visitor management systems to track visitors’ actions, which is expected to drive the demand for visitor management systems. Technology and digital badges manage lobby security and safety. Visitors’ management systems are hard to deploy across multiple locations. Once installed, updating the solution at each site can be time-consuming. Therefore, licensing these solutions can also be challenging.

“Automated visitor management systems offer enhanced security and a more professional appearance and meet compliance mandates for the collection and auditing of visitor data. Such factors are propelling the growth of the visitor management system market.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study