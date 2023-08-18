The Comic Book Market to grow by USD 3.0842 billion from 2022 to 2027; The succe… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The comic book market is expected to increase by USD 3,084.21 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.54%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Publishing industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The comic book market covers the following areas:

Company Landscape

The comic book market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Archie Comics Publications Inc. – The company offers comic books such as Archie’s modern classics mania, Archie and Friend’s endless escapes, and Archie Decades.

Akita Publishing Co. Ltd. – The company offers comic books such as Divine Curse of Nectar volume 15, Pathos of the rising sun volume 15, and Giant insect archipelago volume 10.

DMG Entertainment Inc. – The company offers comic books such as Faith, Quantum, and Woody series.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (non-digital and digital), and product type (hard copy, e-book, and audiobooks),

The market share growth by the non-digital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Non-digital comics refer to printed comics that are available in comic bookstores and online platforms such as Amazon. Demand for comics that do not exist in digital form is also increasing globally. This is due to the growing interest in anime and related manga. However, with the growing demand for digital comics, the non-digital segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North…