The Community of Madrid Selects Essence SmartCare to Provide Advanced Remote Car… – Press Release

Over 100,000 seniors and people with disabilities will benefit from the best-in-class remote care digital technology

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with the Community of Madrid, a governmental region in Spain serving Madrid and the surrounding cities, to upgrade remote care services for senior citizens and disabled individuals across the region. The contract was awarded to Essence SmartCare, together with its local branch in Madrid, Essence Interactive Center, by the Madrid Community, after a comprehensive evaluation of the company and its advanced products and cloud services.

Essence SmartCare will bring remote care solutions and capabilities to the majority of the region’s vulnerable population. The joint initiative will establish a cohesive infrastructure for care, replacing current analogue systems used for home telecare services with Essence’s digital platform. Advanced devices, sensors and services provide information to create a remote care management platform, significantly expanding the possibilities of traditional ‘red button’ telecare. The new AI-enabled system aims to increase the safety of the elderly by mobilizing the necessary resources tailored to their individual requirements.

“At Essence SmartCare, we are fully committed to delivering accessible, user-friendly, and intuitive care solutions that enhance independent living for elderly and disabled individuals, anywhere,” said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder at Essence Group. “Being selected as a trusted partner for the Community of Madrid allows us to do just that. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Spanish healthcare market as they turn to innovative solutions to address the pain points they experience in care.”

In October 2022, the Community of Madrid announced it plans to acquire over 300,000 technological devices to implement advanced telecare. The…