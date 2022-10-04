The couple who spent their honeymoon using an African iron ore prepare

(CNN) — When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters.

Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.

The couple hit upon their unusual post-wedding experience having already visited scores of destinations around the world as travel influencers — Kristijan has clocked up no less than 150.

“We really saw a lot,” Kristijan told CNN via email. “This time, it had to be something completely different. And we found it in… Mauritania!”

The climax of their trip was a daring photoshoot on top of the iron ore-laden train as it rumbled across the desert on its 700-kilometer (435-mile) journey from the mining town of Zouérat to the Atlantic port of Nouadhibou.

The photos were later posted to Instagram, racking up more than 40,000 likes.

In them, Andrea’s…