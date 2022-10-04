The couple who spent their honeymoon using an African iron ore prepare

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train


(CNN) — When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters.

Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.

The couple hit upon their unusual post-wedding experience having already visited scores of destinations around the world as travel influencers — Kristijan has clocked up no less than 150.

“We really saw a lot,” Kristijan told CNN via email. “This time, it had to be something completely different. And we found it in… Mauritania!”

The climax of their trip was a daring photoshoot on top of the iron ore-laden train as it rumbled across the desert on its 700-kilometer (435-mile) journey from the mining town of Zouérat to the Atlantic port of Nouadhibou.

The photos were later posted to Instagram, racking up more than 40,000 likes.

In them, Andrea’s…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR