The Crone Law Firm CEO Alan G. Crone announces New Chicago Office specializing i… – Press Release

Alan G. Crone, Employment Law Attorney and CEO/Founder of The Crone Law Firm, announces a new office is being opened in Chicago to expand their ability to help people with the most common workplace issues. The firm is now proud to help people all over the U.S. with offices in three cities: Memphis, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, and now Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In sync with the upcoming Labor Day Holiday that honors the American workforce, The Crone Law Firm CEO/Founder, Employment Law Attorney and Author Alan G. Crone announces a new office in Chicago, Illinois, to help people resolve the most common workplace issues. As an award-winning firm recognized by the 2023 “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, The Crone Law Firm started in Memphis, Tennessee where Crone has been successfully practiced law for 30+ years. The firm expanded to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2022, and now has a satellite office in Chicago (20280 Governors Hwy Suite 103, Olympia Fields, IL 60461).

Crone explains, “We look forward to helping employees, executives and entrepreneurs in the Chicago area find win-win solutions to workplace issues. At the end of the day, our team knows that the best thing for a client is for things to get resolved as amicably and as peacefully as possible. And on a personal level, we have a strong affinity for the great city of Chicago, a place we visit often. In fact, we were especially proud to see our daughter recently graduate from DePaul University. During our time there, over the years, we saw a need to help employees in the area fight workplace injustices and we look forward to leveraging our legal guidance to help people throughout the Chicago market.”

The Crone Law Firm is one of the few firms in the Southeast that exclusively practices employment law. Their dedicated employment law attorneys specialize in helping people navigate and negotiate resolutions for workplace issues, including…