The Dave Cantin Group Expands Services to New Sectors – Press Release

Hires New Chief Marketing Officer and Promotes Two from Within to Co-Executive Vice Presidents

The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading financial advisory company known for specializing in automotive dealership mergers & acquisitions, announced today that it is further expanding its buy/sell services to motorcycle (Harley-Davidson), recreational vehicle (RV), powersport, and heavy truck (semis) dealerships. DCG annually advises on over $1 billion in gross transaction volume.

Each of these sectors is being fueled by specific trends driving steady growth with strong margins, making these dealerships attractive acquisition targets for larger public and private dealership groups. Consolidation in the broader automotive industry is expected to continue and in order to maintain strong growth, larger groups are looking outside traditional automotive dealerships and in to adjacent sectors.

“Now is the opportune time for DCG to capitalize on our leading market position in the automotive dealership industry by furthering our services to other sectors and territories,” said Dave Cantin, Executive Chairman and CEO of DCG. “We believe our expanded services will help us better serve our top clients as they look to achieve growth through acquisitions of dealerships in sectors adjacent to their core automotive business.”

DCG has been active across the dealership landscape with notable transactions that include the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson to Ed Morse Automotive Group; the sale of the Murray’s Freightliner Western Star to Berman Truck Group; and the sale of Longhorn RV to Fun Town RV Tyler.

DCG New Hire and Promotions

To support the company’s evolution into automotive-adjacent sectors, DCG also announced today the hiring of its first Chief Marketing Officer and promotion of two executives to co-Executive Vice President of North American Sales for DCG.

Brian Gordon joins the Dave Cantin Group as Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible…