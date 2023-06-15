The DISH 5G Network is Now Available to Over 70 Percent of the U.S. Population -… – Press Release

More than 240 million Americans now have access to DISH 5G broadband service; DISH satisfies June 14, 2023 FCC commitments

LITTLETON, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As of June 14, DISH Wireless is offering 5G broadband1 service to over 70 percent of the U.S. population, giving more than 240 million Americans access to the very latest in connectivity technology. This marks a major milestone for DISH and the U.S. telecom industry, as we designed, built and deployed a first-of-its-kind 5G network in three years. DISH has also satisfied all other June 14, 2023 FCC commitments, including launching over 15,000 5G sites.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly for years, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment as we grow the world’s first and only 5G cloud-native Open RAN network,” said Dave Mayo, executive vice president, Network Development, DISH Wireless. “We appreciate the continued support and efforts of our partners as DISH continues to lead the industry in Open RAN deployment.”

DISH is also the first wireless service provider to launch 5G voice service – called voice over new radio (VoNR) – in the U.S. Since going live in Las Vegas last year, DISH steadily increased VoNR functionality to additional markets. Our VoNR service now covers more than 70 million people across the U.S. through both Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite. DISH plans to continue rolling out VoNR service as the network is further optimized for this next-generation voice technology.

“As a leader in Open RAN technology, DISH is playing a major role in the transformation of America’s wireless infrastructure and the way the world communicates,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. “We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetizing the network through retail and enterprise growth. With more markets across the country offering the DISH 5G network for voice, text and data services, our business…