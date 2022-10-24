The economic system could also be in higher form than you assume…for now

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.



The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.

Given all that, one might think the de-facto economic report card for the third quarter — gross domestic product, or GDP — due Thursday will be bleak.

But here’s the thing.

Economists are actually predicting decent, if not spectacular growth. The consensus forecast from economists surveyed by Reuters is that GDP grew at an annualized pace of 2.1% in the third quarter. (This will be the first estimate for third-quarter GDP, and there will be several revisions in the coming weeks.)

There’s an even…