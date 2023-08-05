The Express Delivery Market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The express delivery market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%, according to Technavio – Download the sample report

Express Delivery Market in Brazil Insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service, among others

: 15+, Including Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C)

To understand more about the express delivery market in Brazil, request a sample report

Express delivery market in Brazil – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including – Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service.

Express Delivery Market in Brazil – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growth of the e-commerce market is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Consumers are shifting towards online shopping because of its various benefits. These benefits include offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to substitutes, and home delivery services, which make the life of…