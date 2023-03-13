The Fed must cease elevating charges now, former FDIC chair says after Silicon Valley Financial institution failure



New York

CNN

—



Sheila Bair, a top banking regulator during the 2008 financial crisis, says the stunning implosion of Silicon Valley Bank is exactly why the Federal Reserve needs to halt its war on inflation.

“The Fed needs to hit pause and assess the full impact of its actions so far before raising short rates further,” Bair, the former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told CNN on Sunday in a phone interview.

“If they paused, it would have a settling effect on the markets,” said Bair, who led the FDIC through the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual. Silicon Valley Bank is second only to Washington Mutual in terms of the biggest bank failures in US history.

Before Friday, investors were anticipating a major interest rate hike of a half percentage point at the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting. Bair said a hike of that size would not be “well advised”…