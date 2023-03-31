The Fed’s favourite inflation measure cooled in February



Minneapolis

CNN

—



The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled back down in February after ticking up unexpectedly the month before, a welcome sign in the central bank’s long battle to bring down historic price increases.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 5% for the 12 months ended in February, lower than January’s downwardly revised 5.3% gain, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

On a monthly basis, prices were up 0.3%, a cooling from January’s 0.6% increase.

Economists were expecting a monthly gain of 0.2%, according to Refinitiv.

The latest inflation report is trending in the downward direction that the Fed wants to see, but a little too slowly, said Alex Pelle, US economist at Mizuho Americas.

“[Inflation is] coming down very slowly and from a very high level,” he told CNN in an interview. “You…