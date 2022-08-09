The following frontier within the tech battle between the US and China





President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed new legislation aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry, in an attempt to address a long-running computer chip shortage and reduce reliance on other countries, such as China, for manufacturing. Dubbed the CHIPS and Science Act, it provides incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as well as research and development, including more than $50 billion in funding and additional investment in the National Science Foundation, the Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

China has long been a dominant force in tech manufacturing, with companies such as Apple ( AAPL ) , Google ( GOOG ) and Microsoft ( MSFT ) relying significantly on the country to make their devices and the parts that comprise them. China has also rapidly gained ground in the semiconductor market, ranking first globally in assembly, packaging and testing and fourth — ahead of the United States — in wafer fabrication, according to a…