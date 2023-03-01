The Fresh Market Debuts Digital-Only Shoppable Format Magazine – Press Release

New reimagined issues feature more interactive content, providing a seamless, highly entertaining experience

The Fresh Market, Inc. is launching a newly envisioned shoppable version of its Magazine, previously available in print and online, in a new, exclusive digital-only format as another anchor to its digital transformation and Retail Media Network (RMN) strategy. Vendor advertising supported, The Magazine now features an elevated and fully interactive shoppable experience with the same high-quality content the specialty food retailer’s guests have come to rely on and provides inspiration for meal planning and the convenience of shopping any time of day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005880/en/

Specialty food retailer The Fresh Market debuted a digital-only, shoppable format Magazine, giving guests a seamless and effortless shopping experience. (Photo: The Fresh Market)

New features include:

A larger format with more content. This includes: Tips and tricks to help with weekly meal planning. Quick, easy and affordable meal ideas from around the store. A section dedicated to specialty eating in every issue, which includes everything from Paleo to Keto to vegetarian diets.

The ability for guests to actively shop any product featured in the magazine. Clickable buttons take users directly to ecommerce collections for a seamless and effortless shopping experience. Just click and order!

Shoppable videos embedded throughout each issue allow guests to watch engaging content within the Magazine, including new recipes, curator content, special finds and how-to videos.

A new navigable table of contents that allows guests to flip directly to a page of interest.

An enhanced sustainability footprint, as printing and shipping is eliminated.

“Our new digital-only shoppable magazine marks our largest and most immersive magazine experience ever, allowing our guests to make…