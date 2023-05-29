The Global Air Freshener Market (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gels … – Press Release

Clifton, New Jersey, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an era where cleanliness and fresh surroundings are highly valued, air fresheners have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether in homes, offices, or automobiles, these products play a crucial role in maintaining pleasant indoor environments. The global air fresheners market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. As people become more conscious of the impact of indoor air quality on their health and well-being, the demand for air fresheners has surged. Consumers are actively seeking products that eliminate odors, neutralize airborne pollutants, and provide a refreshing ambiance. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a rise in apartment living, smaller living spaces, and shared offices. This has created a need for air fresheners to combat limited ventilation and maintain a pleasant environment in crowded areas. Growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, have allowed consumers to spend more on products that enhance their living spaces. Air fresheners once considered a luxury, are now regarded as a necessity, further boosting the market growth. Indoor air pollution has become a growing concern, with studies highlighting its adverse effects on respiratory health.

Air fresheners that incorporate air purification technologies, such as HEPA filters or activated charcoal, are gaining traction as they not only mask odors but also help improve air quality, making them particularly appealing to health-conscious consumers. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a renewed emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene. Air fresheners, often formulated with antibacterial or antiviral properties, have become an essential component of disinfection routines. The desire to maintain a germ-free and pleasant environment has spurred the demand for air fresheners in…