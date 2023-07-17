The Global Bottled Water Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $484.7 Billion … – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Bottled Water: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report, the global bottled water market, estimated at US$286.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$484.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights that the Purified Water segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6% and reach US$181.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Mineral Water segment is anticipated to grow at a revised 7% CAGR over the next eight years, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of regional markets, the United States is estimated to have a market size of US$78.2 billion in 2022. China, the second largest economy in the world, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$113.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 4.7% and 6.2% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is expected to reach US$66.9 billion by 2030.

Key topics covered in the report include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession, emerging market trends, rising awareness about waterborne diseases, convenience benefits, functional and flavored water demand, premium bottled water outlook, packaging innovations, and regulatory challenges.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy is facing numerous challenges and crises. The report discusses the uncertainties surrounding the Russia–Ukraine war, global inflation, China’s reopening, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Despite these challenges, opportunities exist for businesses and leaders who can demonstrate resilience and adaptability.

