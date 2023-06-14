The Globe and Mail and The Eastern Graphic win CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence… – Press Release

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ – The Globe and Mail is this year’s recipient of the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, presented tonight at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards .

The CJF recognized excellence in Canadian journalism at last night’s sold-out CJF Awards.

The CJF honoured the Globe for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: with narrative-changing coverage such as, “ How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims, ” “ Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault, ” and “ Shut Out .”

Named after CJF founder Dr. Eric Jackman, this annual award honours news organizations, large and small, that embody exemplary journalism with a resulting impact on the communities they serve.

In the small-media category, The Eastern Graphic, Prince Edward Island’s award-winning community newspaper, won for its year-long examination, “Through the Cracks,” which covered mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island.

Held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, the CJF Awards drew more than 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada to celebrate journalistic achievements of the past year.

Among the evening’s other winners: