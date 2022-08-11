The Hundred 2022: Oval Invincibles star Emily Windsor ‘cannot wait’ for match

Emily Windsor has shone for Southern Vipers

Oval Invincibles want teams to feel pressure as their title defence in The Hundred begins, says Emily Windsor.

The Invincibles start their campaign in the opening match at The Oval against Northern Superchargers on Thursday.

Windsor joined in April and expects “topsy-turvy” matches because of the quality of teams eyeing 100-ball glory.

“The overseas standard in the women’s game is ridiculously high,” said Windsor, who won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with the Vipers in 2020.

“We’ve got Australians, New Zealanders, South Africans – the best of the best.

“Everyone’s going to be coming for us, aren’t they?

“Everyone has match-winners. We want them to feel pressure, coming to play us.”

Batter Windsor told BBC Radio London that key squad members including South African duo Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have made her feel welcome as she soaks up their knowledge and experience.

Van Niekerk captained the Invincibles to the title last year and…