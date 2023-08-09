The Hundred 2023: Alice Capsey and Ryana MacDonald-Homosexual star as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals for first win

Oval Invincibles' Alice Capsey bats v Manchester Originals in The Hundred


Alice Capsey provided some impetus to the Oval Invincibles innings with a brisk half-century
The Hundred, women’s competition; Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles 128-7 (100 balls): Capsey 50 (41), Van Niekerk 42 (23); Gaur 1-13
Manchester Originals 123-9 (100 balls) : Dottin 42 (26); MacDonald-Gay 4-16, Gray 2-18
Oval Invincibles won by five runs
Scorecard, Table

Alice Capsey hit a half-century as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals to claim their first win of 2023 in The Hundred women’s competition.

The England all-rounder hit 50 from 41 balls in a stand of 61 with captain Dane van Niekerk, who made 42 from 23, as the Invincibles posted 128-7.

Deandra Dottin led the Originals chase, hitting three sixes, but fell to the impressive Ryana MacDonald-Gay (4-16).

A flurry of late wickets left Originals 123-9, five short of their target.

What else do you need to know?

  • Teenage seamer Mahika Gaur bowled brilliantly for the Originals, ending with excellent figures of 1-13…



