The Hundred 2023: Alice Davidson-Richards powers Northern Superchargers to win over Birmingham Phoenix

|The Hundred, women’s competition: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix
|Birmingham Phoenix 110-8: Devine 46 (36); Davidson-Richards 3-20
|Northern Superchargers 112-3: Litchfield 42* (29); Wong 1-9
|Northern Superchargers won by seven wickets
|Scorecard,Table
Alice Davidson-Richards starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers beat Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets.
The all-rounder took 3-20, as the away side struggled to 110-8, with only opener Sophie Devine (46) offering some resistance.
Phoebe Litchfield (42*) combined with Marie Kelly and captain Hollie Armitage to put the Superchargers in command.
Armitage fell with 16 runs needed, but Litchfield and Davidson-Richards saw their side home with 22 balls to spare.
What else do you need to know?
- Davidson-Richards didn’t just star with her bowling. Her catch dismissed Phoenix captain Eve Jones, she ran out Emily Arlott and she finished the game with a six down the ground.
- England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Australia’s Tess Flintoff…