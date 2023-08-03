The Hundred 2023: Alice Davidson-Richards powers Northern Superchargers to win over Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred, women’s competition: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix Birmingham Phoenix 110-8: Devine 46 (36); Davidson-Richards 3-20 Northern Superchargers 112-3: Litchfield 42* (29); Wong 1-9 Northern Superchargers won by seven wickets Scorecard, Table

Alice Davidson-Richards starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers beat Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets.

The all-rounder took 3-20, as the away side struggled to 110-8, with only opener Sophie Devine (46) offering some resistance.

Phoebe Litchfield (42*) combined with Marie Kelly and captain Hollie Armitage to put the Superchargers in command.

Armitage fell with 16 runs needed, but Litchfield and Davidson-Richards saw their side home with 22 balls to spare.

What else do you need to know?