The Hundred 2023: All you should find out about Saturday’s eliminators and Sunday’s finals

Venue: The Kia Oval and Lord’s Date: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August Times: 14:30 BST & 18:00 (Sat), 14:15 & 18:00 (Sun) Coverage: Both finals and the women’s eliminator live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online. Radio commentary on all four matches, plus live text, clips and analysis on the BBC Sport website

After three weeks of thrilling cricket The Hundred 2023 reaches its conclusion this weekend.

Saturday sees the women’s and men’s eliminator matches take place at the Kia Oval, with the victors going through to the finals at Lord’s on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know and things you should look out for.

Who is playing and when?

Here are the all-important fixtures and start times (all times BST):

Saturday

14:30: Northern Superchargers women v Welsh Fire women

18:00: Manchester Originals men v Southern Brave men

Sunday

14:15: Southern Brave women v Northern Superchargers women/Welsh Fire women

18:00: Oval Invincibles men v Manchester Originals men/Southern Brave men

One or…